The special Town Meeting has been moved to March 14 in hopes that the legislation to let it be held remotely, which is pending in the Statehouse, will be passed in time for it.
The measure will also give the most recent version of a disputed Planning Board article on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) time to go before that board for a public hearing on Feb. 8.
Select Board Chair Katie Conlon said at the board’s Jan. 19 meeting that an extension of the provision that allowed towns with elected Town Meetings to hold those meetings remotely was moving its way through the state legislature.
(0) comments
