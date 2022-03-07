Town Meeting members will decide the fate of four articles that will be taken up when the Special Town Meeting convenes over Zoom webinar on March 14 at 7:30 p.m.
The warrant for the meeting has been mailed to all homes, detailing the articles.
Copies are also available at the Select Board’s office at town hall and on the town’s website at www.townofmilton.org.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.