Students and faculty at St. Mary of the Hills School started celebrating Catholic Schools Week on Jan. 31 and will do so through Feb. 6, with several service projects focused on supporting local charities, frontline workers, and veterans.
St. Mary of the Hills, like many Catholic schools, has been able to offer in-person learning since September, providing consistency for students during this time of uncertainty by offering a safe and loving environment and nurturing students academically and emotionally.
St. Mary of the Hills School is hosting a virtual open house on Feb. 4 from 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information and/or to sign up for a visit, go to www.smhschool.org or call the Admissions Office at 617-698-2464.
