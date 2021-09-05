A recent clarification from the state Attorney General’s office has opened up the possibility of affordable housing being built on the remaining roughly four acres of land that was once Milton’s Poor Farm.
The town recently received word that Attorney General Maura Healey would be open to putting out a request for proposals (RFP) for affordable housing developers who might want to develop the site at the end of Gov. Stoughton Lane.
(0) comments
