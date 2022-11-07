As of Oct. 27, about 5,200 Milton voters had requested a vote by mail ballot or taken part in early voting for the state general election, according to Town Clerk Susan Galvin.
Voters can come to Town Hall to take part in early voting through Nov. 4, when it will end at 1:30 p.m.
On Nov. 8, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. as residents go to their precincts to cast ballots in contested races for statewide, regional, and county races, as well as several ballot questions.
“Early voting is good but it is a tremendous amount of work,” said Galvin, whose office is currently down two staff members.
She added that Milton’s election workers are prepared for the challenge like a well-oiled machine.
The race for governor and lieutenant governor calls for voters to decide between the Democratic ticket of Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll and the Republican ticket of Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen. Also on the ballot are Libertarians Kevin Reed and Peter Everett.
The race for attorney general has Andrea Campbell, a Democrat, against James McMahon, a Republican.
Longtime incumbent Secretary of State William Galvin, a Democrat, faces Republican challenger Rayla Campbell and Juan Sanchez, a Green/Rainbow party candidate.
State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, a Democrat, will face challenger Christina Crawford of the Libertarian party.
State Auditor has a five-way race for an open seat with candidates Anthony Amore, a Republican, Diana Dizoglio, a Democrat, Gloria Cabellero-Roca of the Green/Rainbow party; Dominic Giannone of the Workers party and Daniel Riek of the Libertarians.
Republican Robert G. Burke of Milton is challenging U.S. Representative for the 8th District Stephen Lynch, who is a Democrat.
