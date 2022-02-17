A regional housing bill requiring half of the towns in the state to create new multi-family zoning districts near MBTA stations caused rumblings a year ago when it became law.
That rumble has been increasing to a roar since guidance on what the law means to individual communities, including Milton, came down from the state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) in mid-December.
Town Planner Tim Czerwienski presented the guidance he has received from the state to the Planning Board on Jan. 28 and is expected to make a similar presentation to the Select Board this month.
