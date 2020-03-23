The Baker administration has announced a set of recommendations to schools that will enlist educators and administrators in reducing hate crimes by pursuing more inclusive and respectful environments for young people.
The recommendations were drafted by the Governor’s Task Force on Hate Crimes, adopted in their entirety by the administration, and provided to school districts through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“The important work of addressing, confronting, and preventing hate crimes starts early, and schools provide an ideal environment to educate children on respectful behavior,” Gov. Charlie Baker stated. “These recommendations reflect our shared commitment to safety, inclusion, and respect for people of all ages and backgrounds. I’m grateful to the Governor’s Task Force on Hate Crimes, which proposed these steps, and to teachers across the Commonwealth who strive daily to improve the lives of their students.”
The recommendations coincide with the release of data in the annual “Hate Crime in Massachusetts” report which collects reports from municipal, campus, and transit police departments. The report shows a decline of almost 18 percent in hate crime incidents from 2017 to 2018.
