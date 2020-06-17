On behalf of the Milton School Committee and Milton School Administration, we look forward to participating in the Juneteenth community rally that will take place in our town. When asked by organizers if they could use Milton school property for the rally, the School Committee agreed to it since we believe in freedom of expression. We were also assured that the rally will respect and adhere to current COVID-19 state guidelines regarding large gatherings and safety. In the interest of solidarity and unity, we had asked organizers if the School Administration could address the rally participants to share what Milton Public Schools have been doing and continue to do regarding anti-racism, implicit bias and cultural competency.
The decision was made by organizers to not have us or anyone from School Administration speak. We will of course respect that decision. We will be there at the rally to listen to the speakers and march with our community in unity. Since School Committee and School Administration members will not be speaking at the rally, we do encourage people to read our latest Strategic Plan, which can be found on the Milton Public Schools' website under the School Committee section.
The Milton School Committee looks forward to a continued dialogue and will always welcome any resident to attend our committee meetings and speak to us during the Citizens' Speak portion of the meetings, a part of our proceedings that we take seriously and contributes to the democratic process of the voters who elected all of us. We can also be reached by email schoolcommitee@miltonps.org.
Thank you.
Sheila Egan Varela
Chair, Milton School Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.