The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will host a virtual Public Information Meeting for MassDOT’s "Statewide Exit Renumbering Project" on Thursday, Sept. 24 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The roadways involved are: State Routes 3, 24, 25, 128 and 140.
U.S. Routes 3 and 6, and I-93, 95, 195 and 295.
This project is converting all existing exit numbers on freeways to a milepost-based numbering system, per Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements. The public meeting will cover information about the project, the construction schedule, and the project team will be there to answer questions. The meeting link is available through registration at https://pima.massdotpi.com/public/event-registration/success?project_id=13789&pe_id=2568&sign_in=true
Construction is scheduled to begin on this project in mid-October of this year and is anticipated to end in the Summer of 2021. This is a statewide project; however, this public meeting will be focused on the scope and schedule of the following corridors:
Additional virtual public meetings will be scheduled throughout the fall to cover the rest of the impacted corridors. Project updates and corridor-specific construction schedules will be posted regularly on the project’s website. To learn more about the project, sign up for updates, and ask the project team questions, please visit www.newmassexits.com.
