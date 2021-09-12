Milton has recently made critical investments in designing stormwater management infrastructure and the need is clear.
Bacteria concentrations at all 10 sampling sites along streams or rivers in or bordering Milton failed to meet the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Escherichia coli (E. coli) standards. Elevated E. coli concentrations provide evidence of fecal contamination that could make people sick if they contact the water during recreation.
