Patricia White was having her first baby when she began thinking about becoming a nurse practitioner.
Her obstetrician’s office alternated her appointments between a doctor and a nurse practitioner. White was already a nurse and decided to apply to the nurse practitioner program at Boston College after her son Joe was born 44 years ago. She completed the program with the second cohort at the school in 1981.
