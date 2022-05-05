Guided by a 16-year-old from California, 25 Milton High School volunteers scrubbed gravestones on April 12 before planting a flag and a flower beside each in a veterans’ section of Milton Cemetery.
Following instructions from Preston Sharp, who is on a mission to visit cemeteries in all 50 states, the students stood beside each grave and said “thank you for your service,” ending by saying each veteran’s name.
Preston said he first started honoring veterans after a visit to his grandfather’s grave when he was about 12.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.