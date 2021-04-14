The recent filings of 40B development proposals in Milton has forced some quick study among many residents and town officials as they grapple to understand the ABCs of 40Bs and how so many could be happening here.
A total of nine such projects are currently pending in various stages before the town.
These projects would bring in 523 new apartments and 92 new condominium units. Of those 615 units, 157 would meet the definition of affordable.
Read more of this story in the edition of the Milton Times available on April 15. Subscribe here to read the entire story and support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.