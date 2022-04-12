The push and pull over how to improve Milton’s bylaws that cover the creation of accessory apartments in single family homes is on again, this time for the May Town Meeting.
The topic is set to come before voters in the meeting that starts May 16 in the form of a citizens’ petition that seeks to amend the current temporary apartment bylaw. A citizens’ petition is one brought by residents instead of by a town government board.
The previous attempt at changing the zoning was a Planning Board article that sought to add an accessory dwelling unit bylaw to the town’s zoning code at the Special Town Meeting in March.
The Planning Board article, which had a 3-2 margin of support on the board, was sent back after voters agreed with a Warrant Committee recommendation that it go back to the Planning Board for further study.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.