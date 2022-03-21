As snow fell softly around her Milton home on a recent evening, Natasha Minsky’s heart was full of pain as she thought of the bombs that were falling from the skies in her home country of Ukraine.
Minsky, 48, said she spent the first half of her life near Kyiv, where she enjoyed school and family and has “very, very good memories.”
Minsky said that she watches the war streaming live from the streets where she still knows many people and has seen the heavy damages and deaths.
