According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the word April comes from the Latin word aperio, meaning to open because it’s “when flowers and foliage begin to flourish.”
Sure signs of spring are everywhere. We are told that our recent mild winter has resulted in the earlier than usual happenings.
Colorful daffodils (Narcissus) seemingly have “exploded” and are beautifying our gardens. Some of our neighbors have even begun to hang their wash outside to dry.
As the COVID pandemic recedes, some question whether the bird flu will be the next pandemic. Many companies are considering four-day workweeks.
Bookstores are making a comeback, with several new shops opening in the Greater Boston area.
There are reports of a number of large-scale projects planned along Morrissey Boulevard including a massive 6.1 million square-foot “Dorchester Bay City” at the former Bayside Expo Center, known for the major events held there, including the popular New England Spring Flower Show.
There’s much going on for sure!
……. Earth Day will be celebrated this coming Saturday, April 22, while Arbor Day takes place on April 28.
The TurfMutt Foundation, which advocates for the care and use of our backyards, community parks, and other green spaces, reports that “Earth Day is the perfect time to practice being a master backyarder.”
“Backyarding” is the act of taking activities that we normally do inside, out to our yards and parks. Master backyarders use their personal and community green spaces for everything, from working and exercising to entertaining and relaxing.
“Master backyarders also understand the benefits of our yards and other community green spaces to the environment,” explains Kris Kiser, the president and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation.
“Every day is Earth Day for master backyarders. They plant for pollinators, know to put the right plant in the right place, and recognize their backyard as an important part of the connected ecosystem,” he says.
Incidentally, adopted by President Kiser, “Mutt Mulligan,” a mixed-breed rescue puppy, has stepped into a “superhero” position to become the voice for the TurfMutt Foundation.
For more information about the Foundation, visit www.turfmutt.com.
