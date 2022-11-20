The Friends of the Boston Public Garden recently announced, “The last bits of summer are being packed away as the Frog Pond prepares to open up the skating rink — one of Boston’s favorite winter pastimes.”
During the winter, the Frog Pond will feature concessions, skate rentals, restrooms, and a warming area.
The Boston Common Frog Pond is renowned for its winter skating program and skating activities. Along with the First Night Skating Show on New Year’s Eve, the Frog Pond features public skating, skating lessons, and skating programs for students.
Between group rates, college nights, and the option to reserve the Frog Pond for a private event, there are many ways to enjoy skating on the Frog Pond this coming winter. For more information, call 617-635-2120.
……. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park will host the 20th annual Holiday Lighting of the trellis at the park in the North End on Nov. 21, beginning at 5 p.m.
Located at 110 Atlantic Ave. on Boston’s historic waterfront, Christopher Columbus Park will be transformed into a beautiful holiday display when its 260 feet of trellis are illuminated with 50,000 blue lights near the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel and throughout the park.
Entertainment will be provided by students and instructors from the North End Music and Performing Arts Center, vocalist Ackeem Hill performing holiday classics, the Northeastern University a cappella group Pitch, Please!, and special guests Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Refreshments will include eggnog from H.P. Hood, clam chowder from Joe’s Waterfront, and hot chocolate and cookies from the Boston Marriott Long Wharf.
Other upcoming holiday celebrations hosted by the Department include the lighting of the ship in Martin’s Park at the Children’s Wharf Harborwalk on Nov. 26; the lighting of the tree in Copley Square on Nov. 28; and the Boston Common Tree Lighting followed by the lighting of the trees on Commonwealth Avenue Mall on Dec. 1.
……. Incidentally, the arrival of Boston’s official 2022 Christmas tree from Nova Scotia takes place on Boston Common at approximately 11 a.m. on Nov. 22. Boston Parks and Recreation Commissioner Ryan Woods, Santa Claus, and local school children will greet the tree at its final destination near the Visitors Center at 139 Tremont St.
