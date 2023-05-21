Congratulations are in order to the “Ciao Italia” PBS-TV cooking show hostess Mary Ann Esposito as she and her team celebrate becoming the longest running cooking show in America. “This is what 30-plus years of friendship looks like,” she was quoted as saying.
During those years this columnist has had the pleasure of meeting Mary Ann in person, chatting with her, and always learning something—and not just about cooking and the many cookbooks she has authored. The fact is that she has always mentioned her garden.
Her latest book, “Ciao Italia: Plant, Harvest, Cook,” which was published last fall, tells how to create a successful garden, letting readers in on her and her husband Guy’s secrets and tips they’ve learned from 35 years of growing their own vegetables in a garden in the backyard of their Durham, New Hampshire home.
“This is for anybody who wants to eat well, enjoys veggies, and wants a healthy lifestyle,” Esposito said of the new book, which contains 120 recipes. “These are classic recipes as well as not-so-classic recipes,” she added, “Everything from antipasto to desserts.”
Esposito had decided to work on a book of recipes for vegetables, and “the pandemic was the opportunity,” she said.
With the pandemic shutdowns, Esposito couldn’t be in the studio filming her cooking show so she decided to focus on her garden’s harvest for her next book.
The book’s recipes are divided into two main categories: those you’ll need for the produce from your early spring garden and those you’ll need for the harvest from your summer garden.
Incidentally, the Mary Ann Esposito Foundation was created to help culinary students achieve their goals, and most recently, the Foundation announced the creation of the Rebecca Alssid Award, named for the founder of the culinary arts program at Boston University.
This annual award is presented to qualifying students who are part of the gastronomy and culinary arts program.
Mary Ann also teaches an online credit course at B.U.’s Metropolitan Campus and has been part of their Seminar in the Arts program for close to 30 years.
We’ll be sure to let our readers know the next time Mary Ann will be visiting the Greater Boston area. In the meantime, be sure to visit her website at www.ciaoitalia.com.
