The Boston Symphony Orchestra has recently announced that Jackson Browne will be performing as part of “The 2023 Tanglewood Popular Artist Series.” This will be the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s seventh appearance at Tanglewood since his first appearance in 1973.
Browne is known for his advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights, and arts education. He’s a co-founder of the groups Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) and Nukefree.org and a member of the Ocean advocacy group, Ocean Elders.
A recipient of the John Steinbeck Award in 2002, Browne will be performing for Tanglewood audiences at the Koussevitzky Music Shed with his full band on Thursday, August 31.
The Tanglewood Popular Artists lineup includes: Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me! with Special Guest Dorinda Medley on June 22 at 8 p.m.; the Steve Miller Band with Special Guest Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers on June 23 at 7 p.m.; Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Special Guests Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets on July 1 at 7 p.m.; Robert Plant and Alison Krauss with Guest JD McPherson on July 2 at 7:30 p.m.; the return of James Taylor and his All-Star Band on July 3 and 4; and Train with Special Guest Parmalee on August 24 at 7 p.m.
Incidentally, at press time we are told that tickets to both of the James Taylor appearances are currently sold out.
Overall capacity for the Popular Artist Series events is 18,000. The lawn accommodates 13,000 guests and the Koussevitzky Music Shed 5,000. One of the country’s premier summer music festivals and summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1937, Tanglewood is located in the Berkshire Hills of Lenox and Stockbridge.
Tanglewood is also the home of the Tanglewood Music Center, the acclaimed summer music academy founded by Serge Koussevitzky in 1940. The Tanglewood Learning Institute, housed in the new Linde Center for Music and Learning (2019), is the Festival’s newest programming, offering dynamic and leading-edge performances and events connecting patrons with musicians, artists, students, academics, and cultural leaders through wide-ranging activities.
For tickets and more information regarding all Tanglewood concerts and events, including photographs and seating arrangements, visit https://www.bso.org/tanglewood/. You can also e- mail customerservice@bso.org or call 888-266-1200.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.