As we turn the calendar to a new month and a new year, many have reported on social media that December turned out to be “a low-key” Christmas/holiday season.
However, Boston’s New Year’s Eve First Night celebration was “back in full swing” for the first time since 2019. All are hopeful that things are slowly turning back to normal.
……. The Boston Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) is sponsoring its annual Martin Luther King Day Open House on Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free with presentation of a valid Massachusetts zip code on a first-come, first-served basis for Massachusetts residents.
Visitors will celebrate the legacy of Dr. King by surrounding themselves with art making projects, various performances, and friendly talks/chats with MFA staff members. Access to the exhibit “Life Magazine and the Power of Photography” is also included.
The open house is presented in partnership with Citizens Bank and the Carl and Ruth Shapiro Family Foundation.
The MFA is located at 465 Huntington Ave. in Boston. For more information, call 617-267-9300 or visit www.MFA.org.
……. The Berkshire Botanical Garden’s (BBG) first art exhibition of 2023 will feature works by the ceramic artist Karlene Jean Kantner. The show, “Volumes,” will include nearly two dozen of her works. The exhibition runs in the Leonhardt Galleries from Jan. 20 through Feb. 26.
The opening reception on Jan. 20 will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.
“I’m thrilled. I’m flattered,” said Kantner, 32, whose textured, painstakingly rendered works ”serve as objects to be venerated as much as they do vessels to hold plant life and floral design.”
Raised in Montana, a denizen of the outdoors, Kantner began her artistic undertakings as a child by making fresh batches of hand-pressed, sun baked “mud cookies” that looked good enough to eat.
After earning her bachelor of fine arts degree at the University of Montana and teaching art to children for several years, she came east with her partner, Chris Powell, a West Stockbridge native.
In October, Kantner was wandering the BBG doing the very thing she has done since she was a child: She was at purposeful play in the natural world.
With the help of BBG Director of Horticulture Eric Ruquist, she was collecting end-of-season stalks, seed pods, grasses, and amaranth, all to be incorporated into “Volumes.”
“I think that I’m more like my childhood self now than ever before,” she said.
The BBG is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road (Route 102) in Stockbridge. For more information, call 413-298-3926 or visit www.BerkshireBotanical.org.
