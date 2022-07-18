Carol Ruiz was elected as vice-chair of the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MassCPAs) for 2022-2023. Ruiz is a partner at PwC LLP Boston’s office in the firm’s health industries practice.
The MassCPAs Board of Directors is made up of 19 elected members who set policies, manage programs, and oversee activities that benefit the over 11,000 member organization and the accounting profession in Massachusetts.
“MassCPAs Board of Directors is an extraordinary and diverse group of individuals who play a critical role in shaping the priorities of the society and truly want to better the profession,” said Amy Pitter, president and CEO of MassCPAs. “I am thrilled to have Carol on the board and know that her leadership will continue to contribute greatly to the society, the community, and the profession in the year ahead.”
Ruiz has 19 years of experience at PwC LLP, and has provided audit and advisory services to clients across the industry. She advises clients on technical accounting issues and works with clients on implementing new accounting pronouncements.
In the firm’s learning and education programs, Ruiz has been an instructor and has led firm initiatives around diversity and inclusion.
To find out other town news items read This Just In in the Milton Times July 14 edition, in print or online.
