Tucker Elementary School was the recipient of two recent Eagle Scout projects that have beautified the school.
Tucker alumni and MHS seniors Max Hollingsworth-Hayes and Camden Leverault have both given back to Tucker School through their Eagle Scout projects. Max made a tubulum (musical instrument) to enhance the Tucker recess area, while Camden completed his project by raising funds for a new Ginkgo tree that he planted as well as adding a stenciled and painted Tucker mascot.
The tubulum is an instrument that is laid out just like a piano. Sound is made by hitting each tube with the paddles, and different notes are produced from each one. Each of the tubes are labeled with their note names.
In planning his project, Camden shared through School Superintendent James Jette that “Tucker School holds a large part of my childhood, upbringing, and memories; and I would love to have my project benefit the Tucker community.” While Max shared that “His hope is to inspire our Tucker Tigers to begin their own musical journeys, and experience all of the great things that he has!”
Read about achievements of Milton residents in the Milton Times This Just In column. To submit items for TJI send them to editor@miltontimes.com.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire column. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.