On its website, the Bay State Games’s mission statement reads that it promotes “personal development, education, physical fitness, teamwork, and sportsmanship to Massachusetts citizens of all ages and abilities through athletic competitions and scholarship programs.”
Since 1982, the Games have provided amateur athletes with the opportunity to compete at a high level against some of the best from across the state.
Divided into six teams, athletes both young and old can compete against opponents they normally would not be able to compete against during, say, a high school season, ranging in sports like baseball, soccer, and lacrosse to badminton, Esports, and even foot golf.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.