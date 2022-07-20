State Sen. Walter Timilty has voted to transform and expand access to high-quality, affordable early education and childcare.
Included in the final legislation is an amendment Timilty filed which will foster student mentorship in the childcare workforce.
“This bill addresses access, affordability, and workforce challenges in Massachusetts’ early education and care sector and, importantly, makes permanent the direct-to-provider grants. Furthermore, my amendment expands upon the bill by requiring that the Department of Early Education and Care identify opportunities for collaboration and mentorship between grant recipients and our outstanding vocational schools whose curriculum include early education and care,” he stated.
For the rest of the story read the Milton Times July 14 edition, in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.