State Sen. Walter Timilty recently told the Select Board that former Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to forgo signing a measure setting the speed limit at Route 28 and Chickatawbut Road at 25 miles per hour was “incredibly wrong-headed and a terrible decision.”
Timilty, along with his Milton House counterparts Bill Driscoll and Brandy Fluker Oakley, filed the home rule petition and ushered it through both legislative bodies, but as Baker’s term expired, he declined to sign it and offered no explanation to the bill’s backers, Timilty said.
“It was a terrible decision and that’s putting it mildly,” Timilty told the board at its Jan. 18 meeting. “The prior governor let us down on this one. It made no sense whatsoever. Quite simply, this bill will save lives. “
Timilty has refiled the home rule petition as a bill and will continue to work on passage of the reduced speeds. The current posted speeds on Randolph Avenue vary from 35 to 45 miles per hour.
Timilty said he also had an “impromptu meeting” at Gov. Maura Healey’s swearing in with newly appointed Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Secretary Gina Fiandaca.
Timilty said Fiandaca made a commitment to come and view first-hand the intersections of Route 28 (Randolph Avenue) and the particularly dangerous intersection with Chickatawbut Road.
He said he also asked Fiandaca, whom he noted was gracious and listened well, to start the process administratively of lowering the speed limit there.
“There are different ways to get this done,” Timilty said.
Milton has long struggled with the high-speeds of cut through traffic on the busy state roadway, which is considered one of the worst in the state.
In March 2022, the legislative delegation and Select Board members hosted then MassDOT Secretary Jamie Tesler to view the intersection and other areas of town.
