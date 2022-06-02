With Town Meeting set to get underway on June 6 after two delays, some of the 47 articles that will come before voters will now have to take into account some recent changes.
Those changes are a recalculation in the free cash number that may mean a reduction in aid going toward the new animal shelter. The proposed land swap deal for a new school changed late last week.
Town Meeting is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 6 in a remote Town Meeting that was moved from a scheduled in-person one due to growing numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Should business not be concluded in one night, which officials say is likely, the meeting can continue on June 7, 9, 13, and 14.
