The Board of Trustees of the Cunningham Park Foundation will dedicate the play garden in honor of Dr. Anne Coghlan during a celebration and reception on June 11 from 11 a.m. to noon at Cunningham Park.
Coghlan was a lifelong Milton resident, educator, and community leader for over five decades until her death in 2012.
Designed by Studio MLA Architects, the park’s new Coghlan Play Garden provides an innovative natural setting for safe and imaginative play specifically designed for toddlers and young children.
The fenced-in area includes a variety of play elements and features, including a “Ladybug House,” two toddler-sized twin slides built into a small hill, an area for sand play, a “Willow Hut,” toddler-safe swings, and picnic tables under a cedar trellis.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.