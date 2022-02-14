Saying he is leaving the town in a good place, Town Administrator Mike Dennehy on Jan. 24 gave the Select Board members his official notice that he plans on stepping down in 90 days.
Dennehy, who has held the post for a little over five years, said he will be moving to a job in the private sector.
“I think it’s time for something new” for the town, Dennehy said in his corner office at Town Hall on Feb. 3. “It’s bittersweet for sure.”
