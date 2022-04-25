The hottest Milton election season in recent memory will come to a conclusion on April 26 when at least five new residents will be elected to town-wide offices.
Voters will decide five town-wide races, along with Town Meeting members for each of the town’s 10 precincts and several other town-wide races.
“We’ve seen a lot of interest,” said Town Clerk Susan Galvin, whose office will oversee the election.
Galvin said the active campaign is great for generating a high voter turnout.
