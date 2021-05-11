Several Milton town offices will reopen to the public by appointment only starting May 10.
The offices that will be reopened include the Town Clerk, the Treasurer/Collector, Health, and Inspectional Services.
If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, call the following numbers: Town Clerk, 617-898-4859; Town Treasurer/Collector, 617-898-4853; Health Department, 617-898-4886; and Inspectional Services, 617-898-4925.
If you do not have an appointment, you will not be allowed in the building, but rather guided to schedule an appointment for a later date and time.
Those with appointments are asked to arrive at Town Hall five minutes before their scheduled appointment.
Everyone entering the building must wear a mask at all times and observe proper social distancing.
Residents can continue to do business with the town via phone, mail, email, or by using the dropbox located on the right side of Town Hall.
