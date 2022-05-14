Milton’s Board of Health and Health Department have announced that they will be launching the town’s first community health assessment and developing a community health improvement plan.
“This new plan will afford the Health Department the process and data we need to hopefully bring new policies, procedures, and resources to promote a healthier Milton,” according to Caroline Kinsella, Milton’s health director.
State Sen. Walter Timilty aided the town in the award of $30,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that will enable the launch of a Community Health Assessment (CHA) that will be used to formulate a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP).
