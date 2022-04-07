Members will be asked at the Annual Town Meeting whether they would like to formally adopt electronic voting, a measure that was considered groundbreaking pre-COVID-19.
The upcoming meeting, set to start on May 16, will be the first Town Meeting to be held in person since the pandemic struck two years ago.
