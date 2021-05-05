After locking horns for about two hours, Town Meeting voters turned down a measure that would have funded six more positions in the Milton Public Schools starting July 1.
At the end of the May 3 debate, the vote was 57 percent of the members against the amendment and 43 percent in favor of it in what has been a difficult budget year, partially due to the pandemic.
Article 5 on the warrant was taken out of order before the town moderator’s recommended consent agenda and was the only substantive measure taken up in the first night of the annual Town Meeting held over the Zoom platform.
Town Meeting members faced a total of 48 articles, including the $116.7 million budget to cover town and school operations for the fiscal year that begins in July.
