The Select Board has agreed to back a recommendation from the Equity and Justice for All (E&J) Committee that would result in the creation of the first diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policy for the town.
“One of the preliminary findings was that the town does not have such a policy and there was a need to create one,” said Chris Hart, a member of the E&J Committee.
The committee was established about a year ago to take a hard look at how Milton can be more inclusive and welcoming to all residents and to make recommendations to meet that goal.
The outline for the new policy was presented to the Select Board on Sept. 8.
