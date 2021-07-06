Some reconfiguring of the lines for Milton’s 10 voting precincts will be needed this fall if preliminary counts for the town in the 2020 U.S. Census hold.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy said Milton officials have been given preliminary population counts from the census showing that the town’s population increased by about 2.1 percent from 27,003 in 2010 to 27,596 in 2020.
