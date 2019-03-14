A $2.8 million budget shortfall has town and school department heads reworking their requests as the Warrant Committee nears its deadline for completing work on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020.
“We are two years away from the override and continue to struggle to meet our modest contractual and obligatory raises,” Town Administrator Mike Dennehy told the committee on March 4. “We’re very revenue restricted.”
The warrant for the May 6 annual Town Meeting is due to go to the printer within the next two to three weeks.
The potential problem began to rear its head this fall and has solidified with unimpressive early revenue estimates from the state and the town.
The town and the schools will be trying to make up the shortfall through reductions without sacrificing the current level of service, Dennehy declared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.