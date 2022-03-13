Town officials continue to grapple with how to react to the draft guidelines in the “MBTA Community” zoning law that would require Milton to create a zoning district with a capacity for 2,461 new multi-family housing units.
During a meeting on March 1, several town elected officials suggested seeking special consideration status to ease the burden, with one suggesting that Milton weigh the possible costs of not complying with the law with the possible costs to the town if it does comply before it moves forward.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.