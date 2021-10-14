While students in the Milton Public Schools continued to score above the state average in each level and subject area of the recently released MCAS testing data, the dire effects of the pandemic on learning was evident, according to state and local officials.
School Superintendent James Jette said the results released on Sept. 22 revealed “pockets of concern,” particularly in math, that will need targeted approaches going forward.
Jette said that data from the high school tests held steady.
They were relatively comparable to the results from the 2019 testing, which is the most recent year since the state did not offer the tests in 2020 in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are proud of the hard work that our students, staff, and families put in last year to complete the most challenging school year any of us have had in our lifetime,” Jette said in his summary.
