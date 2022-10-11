The Town of Milton has filed a lawsuit in Norfolk Superior Court demanding that the MBTA repair and reopen the pedestrian stairway that connects Adams Street with the Milton Station stop on the Mattapan High Speed trolley line.
The Select Board on Sept. 20 voted to file the complaint after they and state elected officials filed repeated requests with the MBTA seeking the reopening of the stairs that are in a dilapidated condition and have been closed to the public for many years.
This followed a Sept. 14 letter of response from MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak stating that the stairs would not be repaired and instead are slated to be demolished.
Poftak said in the letter that his agency plans to have a demolition contractor in place by the end of the year and the station is on the list of the MBTA’s Mattapan Line Transformation Project.
“Unfortunately, the Adams Street staircase cannot be repaired and reopened at this time because it would require extensive repairs to make it fully accessible,” Poftak explained in the letter, adding that at minimum, renovations would require the installation of an elevator.
No timeline has been made available recently on the major reconstruction project, and the MBTA has been involved in a series of major repairs to its aging infrastructure including those undertaken in a one-month shutdown of the Orange Line.
The MBTA said that in the meantime, the Adams Street staircase will remain closed and barricaded with posted signage to prevent anyone from accessing it.
Select Board member Mike Zullas said the staircase is an eyesore and a blight and restricts pedestrian access to the station.
The complaint cites the MBTA for abandoning its care of the staircase for many years and ignoring the town’s request to fix it.
“After years of attempted resolution and serious frustration, Milton files this suit as a last resort. To be clear, no monetary damages are sought. Milton simply seeks to compel the MBTA to do its statutorily-imposed job,” the complaint states.
