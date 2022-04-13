Milton’s small businesses can apply for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants of up to $50,000 through a new town initiative.
The Select Board has approved spending up to $500,000 from the $5.3 million that the town is set to receive from the federal government to help with pandemic relief as dispersed through Norfolk County Commissioners.
Small Business Assistance Grants (SBAG) Program will provide limited financial assistance to eligible small businesses in Milton, to help mitigate the negative financial impacts resulting from the pandemic, according to the town.
(0) comments
