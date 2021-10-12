A possible 12-car parking lot on the back lawn of the Milton Arts Center, a workable location for a truck loading dock for East Milton, and a crosswalk for Adams Street near Dunkin Donuts were among the items on a busy Traffic Commission agenda on Sept. 29.
This commission, which studies and presents recommendations to the Select Board on traffic related issues, also voted to study the best measures to slow down traffic near St. Mary’s Road and heard several other items, including a recommendation from a town traffic study group that it meet more often and be more proactive.
