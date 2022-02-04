Traffic concerns along several streets, including Canton Avenue’s four miles of roadway, were aired before the town Traffic Commision during its Jan. 20 meeting.
A group of residents from upper Canton Avenue came before the group first, asking for traffic calming measures from the jughandle at Brush Hill Road to Blue Hills Parkway.
The commission also aired plans for four-way stop signs to be installed at Canton Avenue and School Street and a synchronization of the lights on Canton Avenue between Blue Hills Parkway and Milton Public Library as part of a state bottleneck elimination grant that Milton is likely to receive.
