Milton, MA (02186)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.