“Remember This Year,” a documentary that takes viewers up close to the COVID-19 pandemic through the eyes of Milton residents, will air on Rhode Island’s PBS affiliate WSBE on April 26 and May 1.
The 45-minute film was produced by television camera operator Tom Fahey of Milton and Brian Kelley, a local cable television host and diehard town fan.
It will be broadcast at 9 p.m. on April 26 and at noon and 10 p.m. on May 1.
The two men financed the project themselves and recently received some positive news on that front as well.
Subscribe here to read the entire edition and to support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.