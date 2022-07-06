The most recently approved 40B development - 648-652 Canton Ave. - has joined the ranks of those that now face appeals.
With three projects now facing appeals and three still under review, only the Ice House 40B project stands poised to work through final steps before construction begins.
Milton Building Commissioner Joe Prondak said the Ice House is working through “a lot of preliminary requirements within the Zoning Permit that must first be fulfilled.”
He said no building permits have yet been issued for the work to build 52 condominiums and commercial space on Blue Hills Parkway but no appeal will stand to block the way either.
Ice House developer Charlie Bosworth said the project has submitted all of its permitting paperwork to MassHousing and expects it to be turned around in about 45 days, but does not have an expected date to start construction yet.
For the rest of the story read the Milton Times issue of June 30 in print or online.
