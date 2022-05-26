Two key positions in the administration of the Milton Public Schools (MPS) have officially been filled, Superintendent James Jette announced at the May 11 School Committee meeting.
Joining the MPS on July 1 are Clair Galloway-Jones as the director of diversity, equity, and inclusion and Garth McKinney as assistant superintendent for curriculum and human resources.
Galloway-Jones, who is the METCO (Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity) director for the Sharon Public Schools, fills the position left vacant by the departure of Somaly Prak-Martins, who left the district mid year.
