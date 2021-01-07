“The acts of domestic terrorism at the United States Capitol [Jan. 6] make clear what we have known for years: Donald J. Trump is a grave threat to our democracy who must immediately be removed from office. By actively inciting a violent insurrection, he has endangered the lives of Members of Congress and staff, and once again demonstrated his contempt for democratic rule of law and the will of the American people.
“Just three days ago, my colleagues and I swore an oath to support and defend our Constitution from all enemies—foreign and domestic—including in this unfortunate moment, the President of the United States himself. Donald Trump presents a clear, direct threat to our democracy and our national security. Our nation cannot afford one more day with him in office. As such, Trump must immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives and removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes.
“We will not be intimidated by these acts of white supremacy and domestic terrorism. We must act with the urgency this crisis demands. Our democracy depends on it.”
