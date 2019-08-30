On Friday, Aug. 30, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), along with Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, Immigration and Citizenship Subcommittee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Congresswoman Judy Chu (D-CA), Congressman Lou Correa (D-CA), Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Senator Edward J. Markey (D-MA) and other lawmakers penned a letter to Acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kevin McAleenan, Acting U.S. Customs and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Ken Cucinelli, and Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Matthew T. Albence demanding answers on USCIS’s decision to end consideration of non-military deferred action requests, commonly known as medical deferred action. In the letter, the lawmakers called on the agencies to turn over any documents discussing the policy change by Friday, Sept. 13.
On Friday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m., the House Committee on Oversight and Reform plus the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties will hold a hearing on medical deferred action titled: “The Administration’s Apparent Revocation of Medical Deferred Action for Critically Ill Children.” The hearing will take place in Washington, D.C., in the Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2154.
