"I am stunned by the behavior of the President and the circumstances that he provoked yesterday that allowed 4 people to lose their lives and the U.S. Capitol to be overcome by violence. I do support beginning the procedures of invoking the 25th amendment or drawing up articles of impeachment to limit his ability to cause any further damage to the country. We would need a significant number of cabinet members to come forward and say the President is mentally unfit and join with the House and Senate in drafting a petition of disability. While it is extremely unlikely that this process could succeed within 13 days, it would still send a clear message to other government agencies to resist any questionable or momentous instructions President Trump may give that would put the lives of Americans in peril or threaten our National Security.” – U.S. Representative Stephen F. Lynch
U.S. Rep Stephen Lynch calls for process to remove Trump from office
