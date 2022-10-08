Milton’s engineering department is getting a hand from a group of civil engineering students from the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth this fall as the town continues to study the vision for Milton Landing.
Town Engineer Marina Fernandes, Assistant Town Planner Josh Lee, and Timothy Inacio, the town’s civil engineer, met with the students at Milton Landing on Sept. 28 to show them first hand the areas that were outlined in a Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) Waterfront Recreational Access Study in 2018.
That study outlined challenges facing the area and ways to increase usage of the area that includes access to the Neponset River estuary and includes the boat ramp, dock, and access point at Captain’s Landing.
Fernandes said the students will help provide general analysis and requirements for permitting that are susceptible to climate change and sea rise.
Lee said the students in their senior year make themselves available to partner with municipalities and consultants.
The group, led by student Danya Logan, will investigate a possible green garden to help with stormwater mitigation.
