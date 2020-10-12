Recently, the Milton Police Department became aware of an accusation concerning the conduct of one of our officers. The officer was off-duty in another community at the time.
Once we became aware of the accusation, we immediately initiated an Internal Affairs Investigation.
The investigation is in the early stages. We have notified both the Department of Children and Families as well as the police department in the community where this incident occurred. Both of those agencies are conducting their own independent investigations.
The officer has been placed on leave from their duties.
We take all accusations very seriously. We will conduct a thorough investigation and then take appropriate action.
